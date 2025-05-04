Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 Is Reportedly Coming Sooner Than You’d Expect

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 is supposedly already in the works and may follow the second movie very quickly. We are currently in a very big video game adaptation boom. Of course, big franchises like The Last of Us and Fallout have paved the way for other IP to come to the big and small screen, but it seems like a lot more than the heavy hitters are being adapted. It was recently reported that The Mortuary’s Assistant is getting a movie that’s already well into production and while that’s not necessarily a small game, it’s not the most obvious one for an adaptation. However, it seems likely that the highly successful Five Nights at Freddy‘s movie paved the way for something like that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It also paved the way for even more Five Nights at Freddy’s movies. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will release later this year in theaters and this time, it won’t be day and date with streaming. The first movie proved to be a big enough theatrical hit that it will be exclusive to theaters for its initial run, though it will surely make its way to Peacock shortly thereafter. The horror movie was a huge hit with fans of the games and younger audiences, even though it was mixed with critics. However, fans have been looking forward to the sequel since the first one released in late 2023. It sounds like they may not have to wait as long for a third movie, though.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 May Start Shooting This Year

five nights at freddy’s

Although the marketing for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has barely even begun and little is known about the upcoming movie, it seems like Blumhouse is eager to keep the ball rolling. According to insider DanielRPK via his Patreon page, the plan is to start filming Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 by the end of 2025. That means that there’s a pretty high chance that the third movie will be filming while the second one is still in theaters. Of course, this is just a rumor at the moment and you should take it with a grain of salt, but it isn’t totally out of the question.

It was previously rumored that Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 would begin filming spring or summer 2026 with a 2027 release in mind. However, if that is moved up to the end of 2025, it’s entirely feasible that the movie could release before the end of 2026 or very early 2027. Either way, it would be a significantly shorter wait between sequels than the wait between the first two. Nothing has been confirmed, but there may be a chance we hear more on these kinds of developments closer to the movie’s release, possibly at an event like New York Comic-Con. If true, this would also indicate a lot of confidence in the long awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 on Blumhouse’s part.

As of right now, we have absolutely no idea what Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 could be about since we barely know what the second movie is about. Special sneak peeks have indicated Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will revolve around the “toy” Freddy variant, but who knows exactly where that story will go. The movies don’t directly adapt the games, as the early games don’t tell their story in a traditional way, so there’s plenty of room for invention from the filmmakers. The first film still nailed a lot of the lore of that world for fans, so it seems likely that would continue in future sequels.

Are you interested in more Five Nights at Freddy’s movies? Let me know in the comments.