Mortal Kombat and Injustice Creator Teases When Next Game Will Be Revealed

Mortal Kombat and Injustice creator Ed Boon has given fans a window on when to expect NetherRealm's next game. NetherRealm is responsible for creating some of the most well-respected fighting games, particularly in the west. There are of course other fighting games like Street Fighter and Soul Caliber which are fantastic, but Mortal Kombat and Injustice put a spin on the genre in a fun and exciting way. Mortal Kombat is obviously just overly violent and incredibly brutal, making it a chaotic and bloody experience. Injustice adapts that formula in a slightly more accessible way but does it with DC heroes as they get turned against each other. They're incredibly awesome franchises and fans want to see more.

We haven't seen a new NetherRealm game since 2019 and fans are eager to see whether it's a new Injustice game, a new Mortal Kombat, or perhaps the long awaited Marvel vs. DC fighting game. Many hoped to see a reveal at The Game Awards, but no such reveal transpired. A fan asked Ed Boon on Twitter if we could expect a reveal in the next 6 months and he said it's "likely". This could place a reveal sometime in the spring or even at E3, since E3 is in June and that's about 7 months away. Either way, we still have no idea what the game is, but the important thing is that we will definitely be learning more very soon. NetherRealm is also good about revealing its games and quickly releasing them, so we could see it possibly releasing in the summer or fall.

Likely — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 11, 2022

As of right now, all we can do is wait and speculate. It seems unlikely we'll hear anything significant until closer to the game's reveal unless it somehow begins to leak. Either way, it seems like NetherRealm is taking its time on whatever this project is and hopefully, that means it will be a really polished and solid game.

What do you hope NetherRealm is working on? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.