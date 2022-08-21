Mortal Kombat Leak Reveals Disappointing Plans for 30th Anniversary

A new leak associated with the Mortal Kombat video game franchise has revealed some disappointing news to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the series. In early October, it will have officially been 30 years since the original Mortal Kombat game first hit arcades. As such, a number of fans have been hoping that developer NetherRealm Studios would look to celebrate this occasion in a special way, perhaps with a re-release of some older entries in the series. Sadly, a way of honoring the 30th anniversary does seem to be coming, but it's not in the way that fans wanted.

Spotted on Amazon recently, a new 30th anniversary bundle associated with Mortal Kombat seems to be releasing next month. Rather than this bundle containing any older installments in the franchise, though, the package merely contains Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie on Blu-Ray. This "30th Anniversary Ultimate Bundle" is said to be launching on September 26th and will also include a special steelbook that features art from the new Mortal Kombat film.

While there's nothing wrong with this bundle on its own, as mentioned, it's definitely not something that Mortal Kombat fans have been asking for. For a prolonged period of time, many in the Mortal Kombat community have been asking for remastered iterations of some of the original games. Namely, new iterations of Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, and Mortal Kombat 3 on modern platforms have been highly sought after by fans for years. And while it was hoped that these games would finally be coming back as a way of celebrating the three-decade history of Mortal Kombat, it doesn't look like these wishes will be granted by WB Games for the time being.

