Mortal Kombat Movie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Its Fight Scenes

The Mortal Kombat reboot movie recently released in theaters and on HBO Max, but the fact that it's out already hasn't stopped the promotional machine. The movie has released a new behind-the-scenes video that specifically highlights the many fight scenes -- it's based on a fighting video game franchise after all -- that shows off just how far the crew went to blend the fight choreography with the iconic moves from the games while also adding some flair of their own.

Warning: beyond here, there be spoilers for the recently released Mortal Kombat movie.

Notably, the behind-the-scenes featurette includes a look at just how the crew put together the Goro vs. Cole Young fight in the film. While you might have seen the film and largely rightly assumed that Goro was an entirely CGI creation, the fight seems to actually have used two stunt team members, one on stilts behind one in front, to physically replicate the four arms of Goro during the fight. The whole thing is worth a watch, and you can check it out below:

Here is the official synopsis for the new Mortal Kombat movie, in case you missed it:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is now available on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

