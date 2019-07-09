Mortal Kombat Movie Casts The Raid Actor as Sub-Zero

Details about the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie have been relatively scarce ever since it was revealed that such a thing was in the works. Nothing is known about the plot or who is even going to be stepping into the shoes of the iconic characters from the popular video game franchise created by NetherRealm Studios. That said, it appears we finally know who will be taking on the role of Sub-Zero, and it will be none other than Joe Taslim, who many may know from the likes of The Raid, Fast & Furious 6, and more.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Taslim is the first to close a deal on the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie. He will be portraying Sub-Zero, who has been around in the Mortal Kombat series since the beginning. A strong rivalry has always been present between him and Scorpion, so it will definitely be interesting to see who they cast in that role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Mortal Kombat film is currently casting in Australia, where it is expected to film later this year. The recent casting call put out by the team stated that they were not looking for extras at this time, but instead for speaking roles. The upcoming movie is being directed by Simon McQuoid, with James Wan on as producer. Greg Russo is handling the screenwriting.

We have seen Mortal Kombat adapted into live-action films in the past with both the 1995 movie from director Paul W.S. Anderson as well as 1997’s Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. Ever since then, fans have been wondering if we would see another come to light, making their own preferred casting choices, and so on. In any case, the upcoming adaptation is happening, and with Sub-Zero being cast, it looks like the ball is truly rolling on production.

With an expected release date of March 5, 2021, the Mortal Kombat movie has quite some time before seeing the light of day. Before then, however, we are sure to learn all about which characters from the game series will be featured in the film, and exactly who will be playing them.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe Taslim is the perfect fit for Sub-Zero, or do you have somebody better in mind? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!