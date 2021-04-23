Mortal Kombat Movie Gets Its Official IMAX Poster

✖

The Mortal Kombat movie’s Twitter account has been sharing character posters for a while now to highlight different fighters, and on Thursday, it shared one of the best ones yet that brings all those big names under one banner. The graphic is the official IMAX poster for the movie and was created by none other than BossLogic, the artist who’s done a lot with Mortal Kombat creations in the past and was tasked this time with creating the latest poster.

You can check out the official IMAX poster below complete with the obligatory “Get Over Here!” quote at the top. If you’ve got a favorite character that’s been shown in the movie so far, there’s a good chance you’ll see them here, but if you haven’t been keeping up with all the reveals thus far, you can see what the main cast of the movie look like in the group shot.

GET OVER HERE! Honoured to create the official @MortalKombatMovie poster for @IMAX. See it on the big screen in theaters April 23. Team ❄️ or 🦂? #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/5brzdVsHlB — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 8, 2021

For those who’ve been out of the Mortal Kombat game for a while, you’d be forgiven for not knowing each of the characters at a first glance. From the top to the bottom and moving left to right, the characters in the poster are Shang Tsung, Kabal, Kano, Mileena, Kung Lao, Raiden, Jax, Sonya Blade, Cole Young, and Liu Kang. Scorpion flanks the poster on its left side with Sub-Zero on the right, each of them unsurprisingly filling core roles in the film given how popular they are even among the stacked Mortal Kombat movie’s roster.

We’ll probably get more posters, clips, and TV spots from the Mortal Kombat movie in the next week or so since we’re getting so close to the release date now, but if you’re worried about something being spoiled for you, it’s best you don’t go hunting for those previews too hard and instead wait for them to come through official channels like the movie’s social media accounts. That’s because we’re well into spoiler territory by now since the movie has started releasing already in some parts of the world which means opinions or outright spoilers might start appearing online.

The Mortal Kombat reboot releases in theaters, in IMAX, and on HBO Go starting on April 23rd.