Mortal Kombat Reboot Star Lewis Tan Shares Emotional Message After Film Wrap

In case you missed it, the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot movie has officially wrapped filming. There’s still work to be done, of course, but for now, the actors are basically through with their contributions to the film. While several of the cast members like Ludi Lin and Mehcad Brooks were quick to take to social media to celebrate wrapping filming, Lewis Tan wasn’t in the initial wave, but his response was no less thankful or emotional.

“Picture wrap on Mortal Kombat!” Tan shared over on Instagram. “This will take awhile to process before I can put the feelings into words accurately, for now I’m depleted, physically and emotionally, I’m delighted and exhilarated, that is how it should feel at the end, give everything for the art. Risk it all. We made something truly special here. I’m proud.”

It’s worth noting here that Tan’s role in the film has yet to be officially confirmed. Given that the vast majority of the bigger roles have already been filled, speculation online is that Tan portrays either Johnny Cage or an entirely new character. Regardless, it sounds like Tan had an incredible time with it.

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on January 15, 2021, having recently moved up from March 5, 2021. The current cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan in an unnamed role, which some speculate to be Johnny Cage. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.