Mortal Kombat Movie Shares New Look at Shang Tsung

✖

It seems like substantial new information on the forthcoming Mortal Kombat movie continues to come out on a daily basis at this rate. Today has proven to be no different as an all-new image from the film has now emerged, giving us perhaps our best look so far at one of the primary antagonists.

Shared by Total Film, a new picture of Shang Tsung from Mortal Kombat has now come to light. The image sees the iconic villain standing in the midst of some sort of spotlight. In the foreground, we can see a hat that looks to be the one that Raiden typically dons, meaning that the two characters might fight one another in the movie. And while it’s hard to make out what exactly Shang Tsung is doing, he seems to be powering up or generating some sort of energy around himself.

Even though this isn’t our first look at Shang Tsung altogether in Mortal Kombat, this is perhaps our best look at the character so far. It also gives us a good idea that he’ll be directly involved in doing battle himself. While that may not be a shocker if you have played the Mortal Kombat games (or watched the movies) in the past, it's nice to have some slight confirmation that he'll be playing a major role in the plot's events. Considering how beloved the character has been, especially in the previous film series, I'm sure many will be excited to see what he does in this new reboot.

If you don't already have the date circled on your calendar, Mortal Kombat is set to release in a little over a month on April 16, 2021. The film will be arriving simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. If you're interested in learning more about the movie, be sure to stay up to date on all of our coverage right here as we get closer to launch.

Do you remain excited to watch Mortal Kombat next month? Be sure to let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.