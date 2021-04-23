Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero Actor Joe Taslim Reveals WB's Massive Plan for Sequels

✖

Mortal Kombat officially makes its theatrical and HBO Max debut this weekend, bringing a long-awaited new live-action take on the iconic video game franchise. Early response to the Warner Bros. film has indicated that it should be a hit with fans, all while taking a unique approach to the series' established lore. Naturally, there has already been speculation about how that lore could be explored elsewhere, even though a sequel has yet to officially be greenlit. In a recent interview on Variety's Just for Variety with Marc Malkin, Mortal Kombat star Joe Taslim — who portrays Sub-Zero — revealed that although he doesn't definitively know if there will be a sequel to the film, he did initially sign up for four of them.

"We don't know if we're gonna have a sequel — fingers crossed that we have a sequel," Taslim revealed in part. "If this one's successful, maybe we do more."

Of course, Taslim's comments aren't confirmation that four Mortal Kombat sequels will definitively happen, but it still is interesting that such a deal could have been made. If anything, it should help fans feel confident that some sort of Mortal Kombat follow-up could happen. Given the effort that the film is making to bring new fans into the fold, there's certainly a chance that the project could have mass appeal.

"We really did consider the new fans a lot in this film, but we always felt that we could respect the fans and the material and not alienate anyone new," director Simon McQuoid said during a recent press event. "We don't really change anything fundamentally to try and pay service to new fans. It was like, 'Come on the ride with us. The fans have been here before, and you'll enjoy it.' We wanted to actually expand it out to new people rather than change it to make it easier for new people. So, that was quite a fundamental point of view going in. But it's like, 'No, no, let's expand it out so more people can enjoy the truth of what's here rather than change that truth.'"

The cast of Mortal Kombat also includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

Do you hope the new Mortal Kombat film gets a sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Mortal Kombat is set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23rd.