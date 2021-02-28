Mortal Kombat BossLogic Poster Pays Homage to Avengers for Ed Boon's Birthday

✖

For Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon's birthday, artist BossLogic created two amazing new pieces of art, including an homage to a beloved Avengers: Endgame poster! The original version of the poster featured Iron Man's gauntlet with the six Infinity Stones (which you can find out more about right here), but BossLogic's take features Scorpion's clenched fist in its place. The glow from the Infinity Stones has been replaced with fire emanating from Scorpion's fist, and his trademark Kunai can be seen, as well. Boon has frequently shared his passion for Marvel Studios on social media, so the Infinity Gauntlet reference was definitely not lost!

The posters can be seen in the Tweet embedded below.

OMG ... you never cease to amaze! ❤️ that Scorpion infinity gauntlet !! 🙏🏻U https://t.co/vxli1cdyYm — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 24, 2021

Regardless of the reference to Avengers: Endgame, these pieces are really quite stunning! Scorpion has long been one of the most intimidating characters in the Mortal Kombat franchise, and these two images perfectly convey that fact! You can practically feel the heat radiating off the image, from Scorpion's flaming skull, to the glow from the character's blade. Boon is a big fan of the artist, and it's easy to see why; this just might be one of the best interpretations the character has ever seen! Of course, now that the artist has created a perfect take on Scorpion, it seems like he needs to do the same for the character's longtime rival Sub-Zero!

BossLogic has created a number of pieces based on video games over the years, including Mortal Kombat. Last year, the artist created an image of Megan Thee Stallion as fan favorite fighter Mileena. BossLogic clearly has a lot of passion for the series, and that can certainly be seen in these new posters. With the Mortal Kombat live-action reboot set to release in just over a month, it will be interesting to see if BossLogic creates any new works based on the film. The first trailer for Mortal Kombat looks very promising, so there might be some good material for the artist to work with! The film releases on April 16th.

What do you think of these new posters from BossLogic? Are you a fan of the artist's take on Scorpion? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!