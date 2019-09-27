Mortal Kombat Reboot Reveals First Look at New Logo

The logo of the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot has been revealed, courtesy of one of the show’s prominent actors. More specifically, the brand-new logo reveal comes way of Lewis Tan, whose character role still hasn’t been revealed. Tan unveiled the logo via his personal Instagram account where he shared a picture from set featuring a clapperboard. And on this clapperboard is the new logo. And, as you can see via the image below, the movie has decided to slightly tweak the iconic Mortal Kombat logo, and has opted to go with a red font. The end result is a pretty sleek design that feels modern, but also familiar.

As you may know, filming for the movie began earlier this month, and as a result, some new tidbits and details about the film have been surfacing. Of course, it’s possible this won’t be the final logo design — it probably still has to go through marketing — but for now, it seems like this will be the logo we’ll see attached to the 2021 film.

View this post on Instagram First blood… It has begun. #MortalKombat A post shared by LEWIS TAN (@lewistanofficial) on Sep 16, 2019 at 9:39pm PDT

As mentioned above, we still don’t know what role Lewis Tan has in the movie, but it will presumably be for a significant character. Speaking of characters, writer Greg Russo has confirmed that there’s still more to be revealed. How many exactly, isn’t divulged, but Mortal Kombat fans are excited nonetheless.

No. More characters. Gotta wait and see tho. — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) September 16, 2019

Mortal Kombat is set to release on March 5, 2021. It’s currently in the process of filming with first-time director Simon McQuoid in charge as director, and Aquaman’s James Wan helping run things as producer. Filming is taking place in South Australia, where it’s set to be the largest movie ever filmed in the region.

