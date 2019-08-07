Mortal Kombat Writer Gives Update on Space Invaders Movie

It was revealed about a month ago that a Space Invaders movie is in the works at New Line. In addition to this, it was announced that Greg Russo will be serving as writer on the film. For those who don’t know, Russo is also penning a few other video game film adaptations, including the upcoming Mortal Kombat and Resident Evil movies. That said, ComicBook.com’s very own Adam Barnhardt recently sat down with Russo to discuss his upcoming projects, including the Space Invaders movie, which he says is going well, even if it has only just started.

When asked how things were going with the Space Invaders film, Russo noted that “It’s good. It’s something I’m kind of still just kind of getting started with. But you know, Space Invaders was the first game I ever played. I was, my dad brought home an Atari 2600, we didn’t have a lot of money. So it was really it was exciting to get an Atari 2600 and that was the first, it was the only game we had. I played the Hell out of that thing.

“So for me that was my introduction to gaming and I think for a lot of people it was one of the real, what’s the word? I guess it was like the Godfather of gaming, you know, that was what started so many different things. That it created so many trends. From even just shooting at anything before that, you didn’t even have an automatic gun and firing it at an approaching enemy. I mean, just to think of how many things it started, but it’s good.”

Russo then went on to say how due to the amount of alien invasion films he has seen, he didn’t want to take the Space Invaders project on. “I didn’t want to even consider it if I couldn’t bring something new to it,” he said. “If I couldn’t find a way to subvert expectations for something like that, then it didn’t interest me. So, I mean I sat on it for a long time, I would say off and on for about six months until I finally found a way to crack it in a fun way that when you see the trailer for it, you’d be like, Holy Shit. Like I never would’ve thought that. But that’s really an awesome way to approach that property. So we’ll see. Still early days.”

