MrBeast Burger Co-Founder Accuses MrBeast of "Greed" and "Bullying Tactics" Following Lawsuit

The company that helped co-found MrBeast Burger is calling out the YouTuber following a new lawsuit. Over the last few years, ghost kitchens have become an incredibly popular type of restaurant. You'll see a lot of ghost kitchens on DoorDash and Uber Eats, as they're typically branded with the faces and names of popular celebrities or brands like NASCAR. The food isn't anything to write home about and is largely sold on name alone, something popularized by MrBeast. Unfortunately, MrBeast was unsatisfied with the quality of these ghost kitchens for MrBeast Burger and opted to move to cease operations. This has since spawned a pretty big lawsuit from MrBeast where he is suing his partner, Virtual Dining, for the issues regarding the food quality. The lawsuit alleged that customers called the food "revolting" and "inedible" while MrBeast's own complaints fell on deaf ears.

Now, Virtual Dining Concepts has responded in a statement to the Daily Mail. Virtual Dining alleges that MrBeast was trying to re-negotiate a deal with Virtual Dining and when he didn't get his way, he resorted to "bullying tactics". They also noted that "the complaint is riddled with false statements and inaccuracies and is a thinly-veiled attempt to distract from Mr. Donaldson's and Beast Investments' breaches of the agreements between the parties." VDC went on to note that MrBeast has opted to choose "greed" over the truth and VDC plans to defend itself in court, hoping to win the case.

As of right now, we have no idea what will come of this case. MrBeast alleges that Virtual Dining Concepts has chosen to try and lure more brands and celebrities for a rapid expansion of its ghost kitchens over prioritizing the quality of its food, which can really hurt MrBeast due to the fact his name is associated with it. VDC has countered by suggesting this is all "meritless" and comes from MrBeast not getting his way and wanting to terminate the partnership.

