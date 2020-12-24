Fall Guys Reveals MrBeast Costume

As you might recall, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic hosted a special "Battle of the Brands" earlier this year to see who would have the highest bid to donate to SpecialEffect, a UK-based charity that provides peripherals and gaming equipment to those with physical disabilities, and that the winner would get its very own costume in the popular video game. Well, a combined $1 million bid from Ninja, G2 Esports, MrBeast, and Aim Lab won, and Ninja already got his costume. Now, Fall Guys has revealed the upcoming MrBeast one!

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is set to receive his very own Fall Guys costume the day after tomorrow, December 26th. MrBeast is known for his expensive stunts like recently opening a ton of burger restaurants across the United States. Unlike the Ninja costume, it would appear that the top and bottom for MrBeast will be a single Crown for each. You can check out MrBeast's Fall Guys costume below:

Mr Beast is coming to the Fall Guys store on the 26th December!!! 1 x 👑 Top

1 x 👑 Bottom Let's goooooo @MrBeastYT You can even squad up with the Burger costume for a Mr Beast Burger collab @MrBeastBurger pic.twitter.com/1jLYi4DDJt — Fall Guys ❄️ Season 3 Out Now! (@FallGuysGame) December 24, 2020

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and is currently in the midst of Season 3. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think of Fall Guys so far? Have you been playing Season 3? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!