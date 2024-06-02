MultiVersus Boss Shares Update on Features, Improvements Being Worked on

MultiVersus has had an interesting release calendar that has kept fans on their toes since the game entered Early Access almost two years ago, but the full release is finally here as of May 28th. As fans are experiencing the full release there's been plenty of feedback shared, and Player First Games co-founder and MultiVersus director Tony Huynh has joined the game's official social media accounts in sharing some of the updates players can expect to see in the future. In a post on the game's official X (formerly Twitter) account yesterday, it was first shared:

"Morning MVPs, a quick note on Character and Battle Pass Tokens. You'll be prompted to use these first, before you can get Characters & Battle Passes using other currencies. Your Character and Battle Pass Tokens stash will remain available until you've utilized them. Keep in mind, this shouldn't limit your ability to obtain characters & Battle Passes."

The statement was met with additional feedback in the replies, to which Huynh addressed on his personal account earlier today in order to let players know what fixes are in the works for MultiVersus."Thanks you for the feedback! The team is hard at work on it. Some of the missing settings and features from the open beta are incoming, team colors, end of game stats, swapping side and neutral attack, adjustable input buffer settings, etc." The statement wraps up by mentioning more information will be coming soon.

Huynh continued the thread by stating that "Many of these features are currently implemented and are in testing and we had planned, but were left out due to time as we had to rebuild every screen and feature again to support our new netcode and Unreal Engine 5 switch. Thanks again! I hope some of this context is helpful." Huynh also confirmed in an additional reply that Spectator Mode will be added to the game, and while he couldn't provide an exact date or window for when this will be implemented, he did say it will be "soonish," and that the developers are also working on a way to implement the ability to buy tiers on the Battlepass for those who have a busy schedule and don't want to fall behind.

It sounds like the developers are working on plenty of ways to improve MultiVersus, which is free to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on Steam and the Epic Games store.