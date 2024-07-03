MultiVersus Could Be Teasing Addition of Scorpion From Mortal Kombat

One of the developers behind MultiVersus could be teasing that the fighting game is set to add Scorpion from Mortal Kombat to the roster. As of this month, the new big addition to MultiVersus will be Agent Smith, who hails from The Matrix film franchise. While it’s known that Agent Smith will be far from the final character added to MultiVersus, developer Player First Games hasn’t yet said which fighters will be next to join the fray. Now, though, it seems like we might have a better idea of what to expect in the coming months. g

In a recent interaction on X (formerly Twitter), one MultiVersus fan named @Nachet_MVS released a mockup of what Scorpion in MultiVersus would look like. While this on its own doesn’t mean much, the art was responded to by AJAX, who is the community manager behind MultiVersus. This response only took the form of a set of eyes emoji, but many fans were quick to believe that this could be a tease that Scorpion is already in the works for MultiVersus.

Generally speaking, Scorpion appearing in MultiVersus would make a ton of sense for a variety of reasons. For starters, the character already hails from another fighting game, so his moveset would surely be easy to create. Scorpion would also be the first representative in MultiVersus to come directly from a video game. While many other characters on the roster have been seen in various games, they tend to all stem from cartoons, movies, comics, or TV shows instead. As such, Scorpion would add a bit more diversity to the MultiVersus roster in this manner.

Obviously, it’s worth stressing that there’s no guarantee that Scorpion will end up coming to MultiVersus, so take this potential tease with a grain of salt. Eye emojis can be interpreted in just about any way and AJAX’s response might not have meant to indicate that Scorpion is already planned to come to the free-to-play platform fighter. Still, it’s worth keeping in mind moving forward as Player First Games continues to build out MultiVersus further.