MultiVersus Game Director Teases Big Update With a "Lot of Cool Things"

MultiVersus seems set to get a beefy patch in the near future. At least, according to Player First Games co-founder and MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh. As part of a response to a question about the addition of Guilds and the Store to the free-to-play platform brawler, Huynh teased that the upcoming patch for the video game is going to be one of the developer's "biggest ones yet." What, exactly, that might include remains to be seen.

"Our main focus is still core systems, stability, and bug fixes," stated Huynh, noting that work on Guilds and the Store was ongoing but some time out. "The patch next week will be one of our biggest ones yet, which adds a lot of cool things. We're getting closer everyday."

You can check out Huynh's response for yourself embedded below:

Hi, the team is working to get Guilds and the Store, but it will still be a little bit out. Our main focus is still core systems, stability, and bug fixes. The patch next week will be one of our biggest ones yet, which adds a lot of cool things. We're getting closer everyday. — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) August 29, 2022

It is worth noting that the last major patch added Morty from Rick and Morty as a playable fighter. The MultiVersus roster is also still set to expand further with DC's Black Adam as well as Stripe from Gremlins. And, of course, Rick from Rick and Morty is set for MultiVersus Season 1 as well. New modes have also previously been outlined. What might actually come with the next patch for MultiVersus is anyone's guess at this point, however.

In general, MultiVersus is currently available in Open Beta on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC with Season 1 already in full swing. The video game is a free-to-play platform brawler with a focus on 2-on-2 team fights. The title includes full cross-play support as well as server-based rollback netcode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the free-to-play platform brawler video game right here.

What sort of changes do you hope to see in the future for MultiVersus? Are you looking forward to the release of all the new characters this season? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!