MultiVersus Teases New Season 1 Modes, Cosmetics, and More

In case you somehow missed it, MultiVersus developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games previously announced that Season 1 of the free-to-play platform brawler was indefinitely delayed. That delay included the delay of Morty from Rick and Morty as well, who is expected to join MultiVersus at the launch of Season 1. Over the weekend, however, the developer of MultiVersus teased what players can expect from the upcoming Season 1.

The tease of the new season didn't exactly come out of nowhere. If you somehow missed it, the popular fighting gaming tournament Evo 2022 took place in Las Vegas. Many video game developers use the opportunity to make announcements about various fighting titles, and MultiVersus was no different. According to the look at what's coming in MultiVersus Season 1, there will be a new Ranked Mode, Classic Arcade Mode, and new "Variants" (or skins in regular lingo) for characters like LeBron James and Bugs Bunny. You can check out the tease for yourself below:

Feast your eyes on this, MVPs: our Season 1 Snapshot! Stay tuned for an official Season 1 announcement date, coming very soon. #MultiVersus #Evo2022 pic.twitter.com/A5ObXKN7V6 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 7, 2022

"We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date," the official MultiVersus Twitter account stated when Season 1 was initially delayed. "We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players."

As noted above, MultiVersus Season 1 does not currently have a release date following its recent delay. In general, MultiVersus is currently available in Open Beta on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The video game is a free-to-play platform brawler with a focus on 2-on-2 team fights. The title includes full cross-play support as well as server-based rollback netcode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the free-to-play platform brawler video game right here.

What do you think about what we know about MultiVersus Season 1? Are you looking forward to seeing what the new season has to offer when it does eventually release? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!