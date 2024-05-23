MultiVersus Jason Vorhees Gameplay Trailer Features a Ton of Friday the 13th References

Earlier this week, WB Games shocked Friday the 13th fans when it revealed that Jason Vorhees will be a playable character in MultiVersus. The killer of Camp Crystal Lake showed up in a cinematic trailer alongside the Joker and Agent Smith, but we didn't actually get to see how the character will play in the game. Just as we saw with the Joker earlier this month, developer Player First Games has followed that cinematic trailer with one focused mostly on Jason's gameplay. While Jason's violence has been toned down a little, the developers seemed to fit in a lot of references to the character's big screen appearances.

The gameplay trailer for Jason Vorhees can be found below.

A Faithful Take on a Friday Favorite

Jason will be part of the Tank fighter class in MultiVersus, which makes sense given the character's build. He'll have two of his trademark weapons: an ax and a machete. His moveset will also pay tribute to some of his kills from the Friday the 13th films, including one where Jason can stuff an enemy into a sleeping bag to throw them off the stage, and another where he can fold a bed in half to send enemies flying. Jason X fans will also be delighted to see the "Uber Jason" variant, which is based on the character's look from the year 2455.

It's safe to say, an appearance in MultiVersus definitely isn't what Friday the 13th fans were expecting when the franchise rights were recently resolved. However, it seems like the developers puts a lot of thought and care into bringing Jason to the game. His machete strikes might not result in the same level of blood and gore series fans are used to, but it still feels authentic to the character.

MultiVersus Return Date

Hopefully Jason will prove to be as compelling as he looks when he makes his MultiVersus debut next week! The game will make its return to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 28th. Jason is one of three new fighters confirmed for the game that weren't in the original version; Joker and Jason will be available at launch, while Agent Smith will appear later in Season One.

It's going to be interesting to see if MultiVersus can find an audience after being gone for the last 11 months, but WB Games has done a lot to try to appeal to newcomers, including a Happy Meal promotion, an NHL tie-in, and bringing in beloved characters like Jason. We should know soon whether this will be enough!

Are you excited to see Jason in MultiVersus? Is he going to be your new main? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!