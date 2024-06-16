Super Smash Bros. Boss Wraps Up His YouTube Channel with One Final Video

Nearly two years after its first episode's release, Masahiro Sakurai's Creating Games YouTube channel is coming to an end. At this time, we do not know when the final episode will be released, but Sakurai announced on X/Twitter that the final episode has been recorded, and the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director is playing coy about when it will be released. The news isn't a major surprise, as Sakurai announced in January that the channel will be ending this year, but it's sure to disappoint those that have been enjoying his videos.

"We have finished recording the final episode of the channel," Sakurai wrote on Twitter (translated by Google). "I think it will be a while before it is released, so please enjoy the regular episodes until then..."

Since August 2022, Sakurai's channel has been a way for viewers to get a deep dive into the development process behind various games; in a video released just a few days ago, Sakurai offered information about some of the details that went into the Mishima Dojo stage from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Unsurprisingly, Super Smash Bros. has gotten a vast majority of the channel's focus, but it's also given Sakurai an opportunity to reveal never before told stories about older games, such as 2003's Kirby Air Ride.

At this time, we don't exactly know why the channel is coming to an end, but it's possible that Sakurai is shifting his attention towards the next game in the Super Smash Bros. series. Nintendo has yet to announce that a new game is in development, but a new console from the company is slated to be announced sometime before the end of March 2025. Since 1999, every Nintendo console (and 3DS) has hosted a Super Smash Bros. game. While Sakurai has referred to himself as "semi-retired," there have been indications that he's not finished with the series.

On top of the fact that Super Smash Bros. games sell very well for Nintendo, there are other reasons to believe a new game is in development. In late 2023, Bandai Namco started hiring for a game that sounds suspiciously like the next entry in the franchise. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Sakurai and Smash Bros., but hopefully the director will bring his trademark enthusiasm to the project!

How do you feel about Sakurai's YouTube channel ending? Have you been keeping up with his videos over the last two years? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!