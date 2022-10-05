MultiVersus Developer Releases Mysterious New Teaser

MultiVersus developer Player First Games has dropped a strange new teaser on its official Twitter account. The teaser simply reads "Dog" with a heart in the middle of the letter "o." The image is causing some fans to guess that a release for Scooby-Doo or Courage the Cowardly Dog might happen, but there's simply no way of knowing at this time. Both characters would be welcome additions to the roster, and both are owned by Warner Bros., so it's certainly possible. Either way, the teaser image has gotten a lot of fans guessing what Player First is planning!

The teaser image can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Something really cool is on the horizon. Here is a sneak peak! Can you guess what it is? 🤫😯 pic.twitter.com/i6ddTqJP4l — Player1stGames (@Player1stGames) October 5, 2022

So far, the roster for MultiVersus features two Scooby-Doo characters: Velma and Shaggy. While it's unlikely that the entire Mystery, Inc. gang will show up as playable characters, it's hard to imagine a video game that features characters based on the Scooby-Doo franchise wouldn't also include Scooby himself. The character is easily one of the most iconic owned by Warner Bros., so even if Scoob doesn't make the cut anytime soon, he seems like a safe bet at some point down the line.

While many are guessing that this teaser will be related to a new dog joining the roster, others think it might have something to do with Reindog. Reindog is the lone original character in MultiVersus, and some fans are speculating that this could be a hint at a new mode centered on the character, or even an announcement about Reindog merchandise. Player First Games has not specifically stated that the teaser is for a fighter that will appear in MultiVersus, so it's definitely possible that this could be related to some kind of plush or figure. Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing more until Player First reveals more information!

MultiVersus is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to finding out what this teaser is about? Have you been enjoying MultiVersus so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!