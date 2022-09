MultiVersus Update Makes Huge XP Change, Adds Rick From Rick and Morty

A new update for MultiVersus is officially set to release today that will, among other things, significantly change the amount of XP that players are required to earn and add Rick from Rick and Morty to the free-to-play video game's roster of playable characters. The update itself and the release of Rick haven't happened quite yet, but developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have gone ahead and released the patch notes detailing all of the juicy changes.

The highlight is certainly Rick Sanchez joining up, but there are several other significant changes in this latest patch. Players should find that they go from level 3 to 15 on the character mastery track much slower following the patch as XP required to hit that level has been doubled. Also, Shaggy will now be the free character following tutorial completion rather than Wonder Woman.

You can check out the full patch notes for MultiVersus' Open Beta: Season 1.03, straight from the source, below:

General

Rick Sanchez joins MultiVersus! Rick is a new Mage character joining the roster.

The XP required to go from level 3 – 15 on the character mastery track has been doubled

We were finding that players could get to level 15 of the mastery track too quickly. This is to help us make it a bit more of a journey.

Loading performance improvements for PS4 and Xbox One.

Initial free character from completing the intro tutorial has been switched to Shaggy from Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman can now be purchased for Gold or Gleamium.

Attack decay steps have been added to the intro tutorial.

Fixed an issue in Coop-Versus-AI that was causing only Wonder Woman and Reindog bots to appear.

Fixed a bug where some players weren't able to equip profile icons.

Fixed a bug where the game would occasionally freeze at the end-of-game screen.

Cosmetics

Reindog Skin: Chef Reindog is now available!

Reindog Skin: Golden Reindog is now available! ONLY purchasable with gold!

Steven Universe Skin: Tiger Millionaire is now available!

Twitch Extension

Minor visual bug fixes

Added 'Fighter Voting' which allows broadcasters to poll their audience on which fighter to play, viewers who have MultiVersus get bonus votes.

Added the ability for viewers who have MultiVersus to claim free toasts from Twitch channels running the extension.

GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS

Anti-Infinite Combo System

We've implemented a new anti-infinite-combo system that will decay all subsequent attacks if the same attack has been used 4 or more times in the same true combo. The goal is to put a global soft-cap on infinite combos and make combos more creative. We hope the change pushes players to explore new and more exciting combo routes.

We were considering the max number of the same attack being used to be 3, but we wanted to more slowly evaluate the change. We're going to be evaluating the change and are open to feedback on how we can improve the system!

The option to choose between 4 direction or 8 direction for the right-stick control (c-stick) has been added to the settings menu.

Projectile Systems

We are continuing the projectile systems update in this patch. The most notable addition is the inclusion of a new "Light Projectile" classification for projectiles that deal no knockback. The only Light Projectiles in the game for now are Rick's uncharged blaster and the pies fired by the Neptr assist item.

Character Updates

Legend

+ Buff



- Nerf



~ Change

Arya

Bug Fix: Fixed issues where Arya could deal much more damage than intended.

Bug Fix: Neutral Special: Fixed issues that were causing hit boxes on stolen attacks to not hit reliably.

We are still looking at updates to Arya's up special, but could use more time to make it right. Expect an update in the near future.

Bugs Bunny

- Down Air Attack: Hitbox is slightly smaller to better match the visuals

Finn

Bug Fix Side Air Attack: Can no longer ignore air special limits when branching into the attack.

- Air Down Attack: Instant cancel on hit removed.

- Ground Side Attack: Instant jump cancel on hit removed.

Garnet

+ Ground Down Attack: Garnet now retains some of her velocity moving into the attack.

+ Ground Up Attack: Recovery reduced by 3 frames on hit.

This change should improve Garnet's ability to follow up on a successful attack.

+ Air Down Attack: Hitbox active frames start 2 frames earlier

+ Air Neutral Attack: Recovery reduced by 3 frames on hit.

Gizmo

+ Jump Speed: Increased jump speed to 3700 from 3400.

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special: Music note lifetime extended to 10 seconds from 9.

+ Ground Side Special: Car now classified as a heavy projectile

+ Air Side Special: Recovery reduced by 5 frames

+ Air Down Special: Can now jump cancel out of the attack

Harley

Bug Fix: Down Special: Fixed an issue where jack-in-the-box would sometimes not hit overlapping enemies

Iron Giant

Bug Fix: Neutral Special: Bolts will no longer be destroyed when they exit the blast box but Iron Giant is not KOed

Jake

- Air/Ground Down Special: While in the House and on the ground, Jake will no longer bounce grounded opponents.

- Ground Down Attack: Recovery increased by 4 frames on whiff(miss).

LeBron

~ Change: Experimental Tag removed.

Bug Fix: fixed a bug that would cause the ball to disappear when thrown close to the enemy.

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special

When an ally receives a pass, they emit a small explosion to knock away enemies.

No-Look pass basketball speed increased to 3200 from 3000

- Air/Ground Down Special: No longer blocks heavy projectiles

- BasketBall Air Neutral Attack: No longer breaks armor on first hit.

Morty

Shaggy

- Air Side Special: Recovery increased by 3 frames on whiff (miss).

- Air Neutral Attack: No longer breaks armor on first hit

Steven Universe

~ Air/Ground Up Special: Smoothed out movement so the attack won't hitch

+ Ground Side Attack 1 – 3: Smoothed out movement so the attack won't hitch

First attack can now branch earlier into the second attack

Second attack can now branch earlier into the final attack

Forward movement during attacks increased so that they hit more reliably.

+ Air Side Attack: Increased knockback scaling to 14.5 from 13.5

Steven's horizontal kill power was very low. We hope this change will help him in this aspect.

+ Air/Ground Side Special: Increased projectile speed slightly.

+ Air Down Attack: Hitbox active frames start 2 frames earlier.

This change makes the active hit frames more accurately match the animation.

Superman

- Ground Up Attack

Reduced charged knockback scaling to 1.5x from 2.0x.

Charge cancel reduced by 4 frames

This should make the attack slightly more of a commitment

- Ground Neutral Attack: Charge cancel reduced by 4 frames.

- Air Up Special

Recovery increased by 12 frames on whiff(miss).

Lowered base knockback of down throw.

This should help make the wall camping strategies less effective.

Tom And Jerry

~ Ground Side Attack 1

Hitbox active frame window increased by 2 frames

Recovery increased by 4 frames on whiff(miss)

- Ground Side Attack 2

Recovery increased by 4 frames on whiff(miss)

+ Air Side Attack

Recovery reduced by 3 frames

Recovery land cancel reduced by 7 frames

+ Air Down Attack

Recovery reduced by 3 frames

Recovery land cancel window moved forward by 3 frames.

Pushed knockback angle to be more horizontal

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special: Jerry returns back to Tom if he is killed when attached to an ally

Velma

Bug Fix: Ground Up Special: Fixed a bug where Velma's vial wouldn't apply stacks of ice reliably

~ Air/Ground Neutral Attack

Bug Fix: Toodles speech bubble no longer consumes 1 additional ammo.

Ally Enhanced Speech bubbles no longer apply 1 stack of weaken.

~ Air Down Attack

Pushed Knockback angle to be more horizontal

- Air/Ground Up Air

Recovery increased by 3 frames.

- Air/Ground Neutral Special

Ally enhanced beam no longer applies 1 stack of weaken

Ally enhanced beam base knockback reduced from 1750 to 1600.

As noted above, MultiVersus patch 1.03 is set to release in the coming hours. In general, MultiVersus is currently available in Open Beta on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC with Season 1 already in full swing. The video game is a free-to-play platform brawler with a focus on 2-on-2 team fights that includes full cross-play support as well as server-based rollback netcode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of MultiVersus right here.

What do you think about the latest MultiVersus patch? Are you excited to see Rick from Rick and Morty join the roster? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!