Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Leak Gives Release Date Update

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave was announced by Intelligent Systems and Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Nintendo Switch 2 only — there will be no Switch release — back in September alongside a 2026 release window. Fast forward, and we are now almost halfway through 2026, and there has been no follow-up or any update on the release date. This hasn’t changed, not officially. Unofficially, we have a new leak that has seemingly revealed the release date is close.

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Over on ResetEra, one user shared an image making the round the Fire Emblem community that purports to be of an official artbook for the game. And it appears legit. If it is a fake, it is a very well-made fake. It is unclear what exactly the source of the image is, but it’s been making the rounds on Famiboards and the Fire Emblem Discord channel. What does this have to do with a release date? Well, if this product has already been made, it signals that the game itself is close to releasing, as historically and typically these types of products aren’t made until the game’s release date is locked and nearing.

It has been assumed by many Nintendo Switch 2 fans that Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will be Nintendo’s marquee holiday game, and this is a reasonable assumption and probably accurate. That said, this new leak has left some Nintendo fans wondering if it’s actually going to be a summer release, perhaps in July or August, where Nintendo has released games in the past. In fact, it sometimes skips the holiday window altogether in favor of releasing elsewhere. And there’s something very important to consider and that is that GTA 6 is out in November, and no video game is going to want to release anywhere near GTA 6 because it’s going to suck all of the oxygen out of the room, and the room next over.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this potential Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave leak. There are a variety of reasons as to why we do not expect this to change; however, if it does, we will update the story accordingly, whether or not it has anything salient to say.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.