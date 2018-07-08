Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition Coming to PS4, Switch, And Xbox One This September

Developer Digital Dreams Entertainment and distributor Nighthawk Interactive have announced Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition, a retail run of MFL with some extra goodies packed in.

Coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on Septmeber 18th, priced at $29.99 USD, Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition will contain new teams and gameplay content, and of course allow the first opportunity to add the game to your physical collection.

For those that don’t know: the fantasy arcade American football game launched digitally last year on PC before coming to PS4 and Xbox One earlier this year. Here’s an official elevator pitch of the game via Digital Dreams Entertainment:

“Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition is the spiritual successor to the retro classic Mutant League Football, with next generation deep strategy gameplay, bone-crunching, tooth-shattering hits, and a roster of ghouls delivering tongue-through-cheek humor. Oh, and blood. Lots of blood. Mutant Football League delivers intense online action, deep strategy, and deadly humor. Fantastical arenas full of ruthless fans and deadly traps set the stage for mayhem in every contest that allows players to win by highest score or by killing and eradicating their opponents.”

The Dynasty Edition includes Dynasty Mode, a single-player experience where you step into the role of coach and GM of any team in the league. From here, your task is to take a group of unproven rookies and turn them into monstrous all-stars by winning multiple Mayhem Bowls over numerous seasons. The mode includes player trades, cumulative XP, custom playbooks, salary management, and free agent signings. In other words, it’s modeled after the career mode you would find in say Madden NFL.

The Dynasty Edition also comes packing two brand new species, six new teams, several new Dirty Tricks, and even new arenas.

“We’re looking forward to introducing Mutant Football League to an all new audience with its debut on the Nintendo Switch,” said Michael Mendheim, Creative Director at Digital Dreams Entertainment. “With the Dynasty Edition, old and new players alike can really build onto the core game to make their own unique experience. The only predictable element across the board is broken bones and fun.”