My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Reveals Two New Characters

More characters have now been confirmed for My Hero Academia: One’s Justice with Bandai Namco detailing both Stain and Shota Aizawa.

A hero and villain respectively, the two characters were previewed earlier in the week when they appeared inside a recent issue of Weekly Jump. Those familiar with the My Hero Academia anime and manga will already have an idea of the quirks that the two characters employ, both of which are used to incapacitate their opponents. Stain’s quirk allows him to paralyze his enemies after ingesting their blood that’s drawn with his knife attacks while Shota Aizawa has the ability to completely prevent opponents from using their quirks.

Both of these abilities were expected to make their way into the fighting game after the characters were previewed, and Bandai Namco’s new descriptions of the characters found below confirm that the quirks will be unchanged. My Hero Academia: One’s Justice’s new characters are outlined by Bandai Namco as follows:

Stain – The horrifying Hero Killer Stain can paralyze his target by ingesting samples of their blood. He licks the blood from his knife to activate his Quirk. What could have happened in his life for him to grow such a hatred for Heroes?

– The horrifying Hero Killer Stain can paralyze his target by ingesting samples of their blood. He licks the blood from his knife to activate his Quirk. What could have happened in his life for him to grow such a hatred for Heroes? Shota Aizawa – Shota Aizawa, also known as Eraser Head, is a Pro Hero and the teacher of U.A.’s Class 1-A. His Quirk gives him the ability to nullify anyone’s powers just by looking at them.

The newest characters follow an ongoing list of heroes and villains from My Hero Academia that Bandai Namco has been revealed over the past few months. In March, Shoto Todoroki, Ochaco Uraraka, and Tenya Iida were all confirmed for the game with more characters being confirmed before that in February.

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice’s description that’s been provided by Bandai Namco also provides a better understanding of what the gameplay will consist of.

“Fight, for every justice—. Boku no Hero Academia appears as a battle action game where Quirks collide!” the description reads. “Experience diverse battles on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC through realistic stage destruction by using superhuman powers called ‘Quirks,’ and take full advantage of the buildings and walls placed throughout the stage.”

An exact release date for the game has not yet been announced, but it’s been said that the game would release sometime in 2018. It’ll be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, though the Japanese release will only include the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions.

