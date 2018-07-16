Pre-Order My Hero One’s Justice And Get A Free Collector’s Poster

Looking forward to My Hero One’s Justice? Thinking about pre-ordering? If so, you might want to do it at GameStop. Why? Because the retailer has an exclusive collector’s poster for all who pre-order a copy of the game. And it’s pretty sweet.

That’s right, when you pre-order a copy of My Hero One’s Justice at GameStop for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox One, you will receive the following free poster:

As you can see, the poster is actually an expansion on the game’s box art to include its range of characters. Unfortunately, GameStop doesn’t provide any further details on the poster, such as its dimensions or material.

Anyway, if you’re interested in obtaining the poster via a pre-order, then click here. In addition, pre-ordering the game — which costs $59.99 USD — will also net you Endeavor as a playable character. However, unlike the poster, this pre-order bonus isn’t exclusive to GameStop.

My Hero’s One Justice is in development for PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. It’s scheduled to release later this year on October 26th. You can read more on it below:

YOUR JUSTICE BEGINS NOW!

Whether you want to see the destruction of humanity or believe heroes should defend those in need, fight to prove your justice in MY HERO One’s Justice. The popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga series comes to life, as players experience the abilities of fan favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Tomura Shigaraki, and many more in this arena brawler, where you’ll get to choose between hero and villain in your path to justice.

Utilize Quirks and call upon your side-kicks to activate powerful attacks where your environments are at your disposal in total field destruction. The battle doesn’t just confine you to the ground – take the fight upwards where buildings and walls become a part of the action.

PLUS ULTRA! – Based on the hit weekly Shonen Jump manga series

HEROES OR VILLAINS – Choose between fan favorite characters like Deku, All Might, Tomura, and many more in your path to justice

TOTAL DESTRUCTION – The environments are at your disposal as players can destroy their surroundings in fierce battles

JOIN FORCES – Choose up to 2 sidekicks to unleash powerful combos

UNLEASH SUPERPOWERS – Utilize each character’s Quirks to plant explosive attacks

