My Little Pony Reveals Magical New Game

Hasbro and Kayou are teaming up for a new My Little Pony project, but this time around, not only will it be a fully playable new trading card game, but it will also be taking the game outside of China to a global audience. Hasbro has announced that the My Little Pony Card Game is debuting in China first with two launch tournaments, and will then later be released in multiple languages alongside a global tournament system. You can get your first look at the new game below.

The new game will expand upon the previous trading cards from Hasbro and Kayou, and will feature original card illustrations from a bevy of Hasbro artists and talented illustrators from around the world. Thanks to Double_Dove (via equestriadaily), we also know some of the artists bringing those cards to life, which include Andy Price, Amy Mebberson, Tony Fleecs, Sara Richard, (Celesse) Samantha, and Brenda Hickey, and you can see their gorgeous cards below.

As you can see in the new cards, a host of your favorite characters have made it into the game, including Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash, Applejack, Rarity, and Fluttershy. The Mane 6 will make up the first six starter sets, which you can see in one of the images, and you can also see the official playmate for the game that shows the cards laid out for battle.

There’s not much in the way of actual gameplay details, though the official description does say it will blend charming elements from the My Little Pony animated series into the mechanics to create an engaging, social, and uplifting experience. There is also a narrative element, and writers are already working on new adventures and a new story arc that will be exclusive to the card game.

The game will hold its second launch tournament on May 3rd in Shanghai, so hopefully that means the full global launch of the game isn’t too far behind. We’ll keep you posted on exact dates, but for now, you can check out your first look at the game above, and you can find the game’s official description below.

“A World-Class IP Opens a New Chapter – For over 40 years, MY LITTLE PONY has captured hearts across generations with its enchanting stories and vibrant cast of characters. Now, it reaches a new milestone—launching its first-ever global trading card game. This marks a fresh chapter in the evolution of the IP, inviting fans and collectors around the world to experience the magic of MY LITTLE PONY up close through the thrill of card gameplay.

All-New Card Art & Gameplay – A Joyful Journey Begins – To deliver an unprecedented experience in both collecting and gameplay, the MY LITTLE PONY Card Game features original card illustrations created by official Hasbro artists and renowned illustrators from around the world. Every card vividly brings to life beloved characters and iconic scenes from the series in unique artistic styles.

The game seamlessly blends charming elements from the MY LITTLE PONY animated series into its mechanics, creating an engaging, social, and uplifting experience. Fans and players alike will find themselves immersed in the ponies’ tales of friendship and adventure—sharing in their perfect day. Even more exciting, a brand-new story arc is already in the works, with writers actively crafting new adventures exclusively for the card game.”

