My Little Pony Fans Get Free Streaming Surprise

Fans of the My Little Pony franchise have got something to be excited about, as one of the most popular MLP titles just got a lot easier to binge watch. My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic has been on available on different streaming services over the years. Some of those services, like Netflix, got expensive. Other services, like Roku Channel, are harder to access or never had the full series available. All of those problems, however, have finally been solved.

In January of this year, several seasons of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic were added to Tubi’s free streaming lineup. The service has had Seasons 3-9 available, but the first two seasons were missing. That changed this week, as Tubi brought the absent installments to the service, joining the rest of the series.

Without any kind of big announcement, Tubi added My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic Seasons 1-2 over the weekend. So now when you visit Tubi, you’ll find the complete series available in one place. That means no more skipping around between services to watch through the series, and no more paying a bunch for expensive services you don’t need. Tubi is completely free and now one of the go-to destinations for My Little Pony.

The original My Little Pony cartoon from the ’80s is also streaming free, but you won’t find it on Tubi. Both seasons of that series are available to stream on Pluto TV.

Are you excited to see the entire saga of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic together on Tubi? Let us know in the comments!