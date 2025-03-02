N64 Game Just Got New Features and Upgrades 28 Years Later

An N64 game that was released back in 1997 as an exclusive for the Nintendo console just got new features and new upgrades 28 years later. Of course, this new update has not been made to the original N64 version. Those that boot up this game on their aging N64 console are not going to be greeted with a brand new and shiny version of this original version. The 2015 remaster of this game though has been surprisingly and randomly updated 10 years later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the year 1997, N64 owners were busy with the likes of GoldenEye 007, Star Fox 64, Mario Kart 64, Diddy Kong Racing, Bomberman 64, and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter. It was the console’s second year on the market, and a great year for those who adopted early. Only one of these games got a remaster in 2015 though and that is Turok.

This remaster during 2015, and after it, came to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It is also now available on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and is free on these platforms for anyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One, assuming they are still on the PlayStation or Xbox platform, respectively. To couple this surprise release, the game has also been updated with new features and improvements.

The patch notes for the update — which can be seen below — most notably reveal the Brachiosaurus from the Turok beta rom has been found and added. Meanwhile, a handy feature that was added in Turok 2 is also now in the game as well as the ability to bind multiple weapons to the same button to cycle through.

New Features:

Optimized renderer for Vulkan and Nintendo Switch.

Support for high refresh rates.

Ported to Series X and PS5.

Improved gamepad functionality and vibration support.

Localized Achievements/Trophies.

The Brachiosaurus from a Turok beta rom has been found and recovered. You’ll find these dinos stomping around in the Treetops level.

You can now swap ammo types for the Tek Bow and Shotgun whenever you want, just like Turok 2.

The Run/Walk toggle button has been added from the original game. By moving at walking speeds on the ground, you can get closer to enemies from behind before they notice you.

You can now bind multiple weapons to the same button to cycle between them.

Restored the High Priests homing blue magic attack and the Purlins unused leap smash melee attack.

Restored the Gallery cheat code with the addition of viewing the Bosses and Turok. You can also preview animations on each of the enemies.

In addition to new features, there is a section of patch notes for both “new menu options” and “fixes and improvements.” These are obviously less consequential, but plentiful. Those interested can read about all of these changes and additions here.

For more Nintendo 64 coverage — including all of the latest N64 news, all of the latest N64 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest N64 deals — click here.