1998 N64 Classic Returns This Month With New Release

An N64 classic from 1998 is set to return this month with a new release on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Those playing games back in 1998 may remember releases such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Resident Evil 2, Metal Gear Solid, Half-Life, StarCraft, Spyro the Dragon, Baldur’s Gate, Banjo-Kazooie, NFL Blitz, Crash Bandicoot: Warped, Marvel vs. Capcom, F-Zero X and many other great games as 1998 was a landmark year.

In a year like 1998, many cult classics are also made for the simple reason that with so many major and noteworthy releases a lot of games go under the radar. The N64 classic re-releasing this month isn’t quite a cult classic, as it was played by a sizable audience at the time, but it certainly did not draw some of the same interest the games above drew.

More specifically, Glover didn’t light the world on fire when it released back in 1998, but it did well enough to justify a re-release 27 years later. Where the original was developed by Interactive Studios and published by Hasbro Interactive, the new re-release is being handled by Qubyte Interactive and Bleem. Those hoping for a remaster or remake are going to be left wanting through, as the re-release is just a port of the original game.

Originally a PC and N64 game that eventually also came to the PS1 the following year in 1999, Glover generated a 70 on GameRankings back in the day. And it did well enough for a sequel to be greenlit, however, this sequel was eventually cancelled.

“The cult classic from the ’90s returns! Glover is a charming 3D platformer where you control a magical glove on a quest to restore balance to the kingdom,” reads an official description of the re-release. “Roll, jump, and manipulate your magic ball to solve puzzles, overcome challenges, and defeat the evil glove threatening the world!”

Those interested in revisiting this N64 1998 classic should expect to pay $19.99 for it on all platforms. For those, you get to travel back in time to a different era of gaming for about five to seven hours.

