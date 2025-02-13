Super Mario Bros. Wonder 2 Rumored for Nintendo Switch 2 (But Very Far Away)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder 2 is supposedly in development for Nintendo Switch 2, according to a new rumor. It has been a year and a few months since the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Nintendo Switch. When the Switch exclusive hit in 2023, it was the first traditional side-scrolling Super Mario game since 2012’s New Super Mario Bros. U. And it was a hit for Nintendo. Not only is it the fastest-selling Super Mario Game to date, it was one of 2023’s Game of the Year contenders. Suffice to say, it would shock no one if Nintendo wanted to build on its success with a direct sequel.

To this end, a new rumor claims that a sequel is already in the works for Nintendo Switch 2, however, according to this same rumor, it is very far away. In this instance, very far away refers not to a 2026 release date nor a 2027 release date, but a 2028 release date. In other words, Super Mario Bros. Wonder 2 will reportedly not release for Nintendo Switch 2 until its fourth year on the market.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the rumor. There’s no word of when the Mario game will be revealed for Nintendo Switch 2 or what Nintendo fans should expect from the next Super Mario game.

As for the source of the rumor, it is popular Instagram page Mr. Nintendad, which recently shared the rumor with its over 100,000 followers. Like any rumor, this new one should be taken with a grain of salt, especially since the source does not have a backlog of leaks to bolster the claim. As for Nintendo, it has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. It very rarely comments on rumors so we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

