New Nintendo Switch Game Brings Players Back to the N64 (And It Can Be Played for Free)

A new Nintendo Switch game is set to bring players back to the nostalgic past of the N64. While the N64 is far from Nintendo’s best-selling piece of video game hardware, it is a favorite of many who grew up playing the console and the many classics that released for it. Sandwiched between the SNES and the GameCube, the N64 released in 1996 and experienced a fairly short lifespan, being replaced in five years by the aforementioned GameCube in 2001. Despite such a short lifespan, it was at center of the 3D revolution in gaming. And during this time, no genre enjoyed more relevance on the N64 than the 3D platformer. While in the modern era the 3D platformer genre is largely dead, it is synonymous with the N64, chiefly because of Super Mario 64.

Those that long for the glory years of the N64 3D platformer may want to check out a game called Kero Quest 64, a new title in development for PC and Nintendo Switch that aims to bring those that play it back to this beloved era of gaming.

Right now, there’s no word of a release date, which could mean this ends up being a Nintendo Switch 2 game in addition to a Nintendo Switch game. In fact, developer BroDute specifically cites “Nintendo consoles,” which all but confirms as much. And with the expected release of the Nintendo Switch 2 in the coming months this makes sense.

“Kero Quest 64 is a collectathon 3D platformer inspired by other games in the genre, especially those from the late 90s,” reads an official description of the game for those interested. “You take control of Kero, a blue frog seeking to stop a prince from abusing his newly gained powers by collecting Magical Shards around the kingdom.”

The game’s official pitch continues: “In this game, you must find your way through 20+ open levels, each with its own retro 3D aesthetic. On your quest to gain Magical Shards, you will collect various things such as Gold Coins and Costumes for Kero to wear.”

While no release date is provided, developer BroDute suggests development is very far, noting all that is left is to “code a big amount of objects to fill the levels, and develop said levels.” That said, if it was going to release this year that presumably would have been communicated rather than withheld. Whatever the case, those interested in this new game and who can’t wait until an undetermined date to get their hands on it can actually currently play it, and do so for free, courtesy of a demo. Unfortunately, this free demo is not on the Nintendo eShop, but is rather limited to Steam.

