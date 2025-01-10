Nintendo Fans Surprised With Free Mario Party Download

Nintendo fans across Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED have been surprised with a free Mario Party download. That said, the free download in question is only available until January 11, so Nintendo fans interested in redeeming the offer need to act fast. More than this, they need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. It doesn’t matter if you have the Expansion Pack or not, any Nintendo Switch Online subscription will suffice, but one is required.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two big allures of Nintendo Switch Online is the online access, which is a must to fully enjoy multiplayer games, and the free games from legacy hardware that are regularly released via Nintendo Switch Online. This includes games from the NES, SNES, Game Boy, and the N64, as well as some other equally nostalgic machines. The new free download is not a free game download though, but it is related to a game or, more specifically, a Nintendo Switch game. That Nintendo Switch game is Super Mario Party Jamboree.

Released back in October, Super Mario Party Jamboree was one of 2024’s biggest Nintendo Switch games, and judging by Metacritic scores, the best Mario Party game on Nintendo Switch to date. That said, fans of the game with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will want to know there are Nintendo Switch Online-exclusive profile icons available to subscribers right now and until January 11.

These are re-releases of the icons released on January 1 and January 2 for those who missed them. They are also re-releases of some of the icons that released back in October at the time of the game’s release. Typically, in order to nab re-released Nintendo Switch Online icons you have to own the game they are based on. This is not the case this time though. These are available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Once claimed, these icons are free to keep. This is true whether or not an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription is maintained. Further, there’s been no confirmation of this, but these icons will presumably transfer over with the Nintendo Switch 2 as well. Whatever the case, the icons — as the image above shows — are all five to ten Platinum Points each, depending on the style. This is the standard price for all Nintendo Switch Online profile icons.

For more Nintendo Switch Online coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online deals — click here.