Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date, Price, and Massive Launch Games Potentially Leaked

The Nintendo Switch 2 release date, the Nintendo Switch 2 price, and a couple massive Nintendo Switch 2 games set to be available at launch have all potentially leaked. Ahead of the official Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, leaks and rumors about the next Nintendo console have been absolutely flooding the Internet. Just yesterday, for example, GameStop seemingly leaked that the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal is imminent. The latest potential Nintendo Switch 2 leak is potentially the biggest though because it reveals the potential release date, the potential price point — which is something previous rumors and leaks have not touched upon — and a couple Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, including one game that has not been the subject of previous rumors and leaks.

The most salient tidbit is the release date. According to the new leak, the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be revealed on January 17, 2025 and given a release date of March 3. If this date sounds familiar, it is because the Nintendo Switch release date was March 3, 2017.

The potential leak continues claiming the Nintendo Switch 2 price will be $400 CAD. That is about $277 USD, which would likely translate to the Nintendo Switch 2 costing $300 USD. If this price point sounds familiar it is because this was the price of the Nintendo Switch when it released in 2017.

The leak finishes by claiming two major games will be available alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch: Red Dead Redemption 2 and Mario Kart 9. Mario Kart 9 has long been rumored for the Nintendo Switch 2 and is expected to be available at or around launch. It’s an inevitable release. Red Dead Redemption 2, however, has come as a complete surprise to Nintendo fans.

If Red Dead Redemption 2 is going to be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game then it must look good and run well on the machine otherwise it probably wouldn’t be a showpiece Nintendo Switch 2 launch game. While Red Dead Redemption 2 is six years old, it is still one of the most technically demanding and best-looking games ever released, so this could be a nice power demonstration for the Nintendo Switch 2, which is why it could make a great launch game for the machine.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is not official information. As for the source of the leak, it is Average Lucia Fanatic, an anonymous leaker, but one of note for having accurately leaking the PS5 Pro and Nintendo Alarmo last year.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not touched any of this unofficial information with an official comment in any capacity. Typically, Nintendo does not comment on rumors, leaks, and speculation, so we don’t expect this to change, however, it does on occasion buck this expectation and provide something. If this happens, we will update the story accordingly.

