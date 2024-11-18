Dark Souls 3 Remaster Claimed to Be in the Works

A remaster of Dark Souls 3 has been claimed to be in development by a notable insider. Released in 2016, Dark Souls 3 was the final installment in the Dark Souls trilogy from developer FromSoftware. In the wake of its launch, FromSoftware went on to then develop Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Elden Ring which it released in 2019 and 2022 respectively. Now, after nearly ten years away from the Dark Souls IP, it seems that FromSoftware could be returning to the franchise soon with a new remaster of its most recent entry.

News of this Dark Souls 3 remaster comes by way of Nick Baker, who is a gaming insider that has had a fair share of accurate scoops in the past. During the latest episode of The XboxEra Podcast, Baker said he had been informed by a source that a remaster of Dark Souls 3 was in development right now. Outside of this broad information tied to the remaster, Baker had nothing else concrete to share in relation to its release. Still, it’s presumed that this version of DS3 would end up coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC while boasting 60fps performance and a fidelity closer to 4K.

If Dark Souls 3 is indeed being remastered, it wouldn’t be the first entry in the series to receive a new iteration of this type. In 2018, a remaster of the original Dark Souls came to all modern platforms and was generally well-received by fans. Dark Souls 2 had also previously been ported to PS4 and Xbox One as Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin in 2015 as its original version was only available on PS3 and Xbox 360.

Perhaps the biggest question that many fans would have about Dark Souls 3 getting the remastered treatment is its selection in favor of Bloodborne. More than any other FromSoftware game, fans have been requesting in droves for a period of multiple years that Bloodborne either get remastered or remade for PS5. For FromSoftware to work on a remaster of Dark Souls 3 instead of Bloodborne is likely something that would frustrate many fans around the globe. Still, considering how popular Dark Souls 3 remains to this day, news of it being revamped for current-gen platforms is still something that would surely excite millions of fans.