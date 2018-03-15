Narcos TV Series Has a Video Game Adaptation in the Works

UK’s Curve Digital has just announced that they are partnering up with Gaumont to bring the hit television series Narcos to life in a different sort of way: a video game.

The show itself is an incredible journey that follows the lives and rise to power of drug lords during a time when the cocaine market exploded in popularity. The show itself has been nominated for both a Golden Globe and an Emmy and has the perfect set up to provide a solid foundation for a new video game experience.

“Narcos is a fantastic license for us to work with,” said Curve Digital MD Jason Perkins. “This critically acclaimed show from Gaumont lends itself perfectly to a video game execution and we’re excited and proud to be bringing this to market.”

The Narcos game is being developed by Curve Digital’s sister company, Kuju. Head of Studio Brynley Gibson offered: “We’re looking forward to creating a game that matches the fantastic storyline and gritty action of the Netflix series. We’re tremendously excited and have some amazing gameplay elements in the works that will please both fans of the show and gamers.”

“Curve Digital is a world leading video game publisher and we trust them to develop and create our first Narcos console game title that will thrill our millions of Narcos fans, allowing them to engage with the storylines and characters they have come to know over the past three seasons,” added Tim Stephen, Head of Legal and Business Affairs at Gaumont.

We don’t have an exact release date at this time other than it is slated to release sometime in the Spring of 2019. The Narcos video game is set to release on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In the meantime, production on season 4 for the hit show has begun filming and you can check it out yourself on Netflix in over 130 countries!

