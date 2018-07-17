Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Trailer Released Ahead of Open Beta

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker has a new trailer out now that’s all about building the optimal ninja team.

Building four-fighter squads with a mix of roles like ranged and support fighters, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker lets players experiment with their team compositions to get the best possible path to victory. The trailer above that highlights the teamwork aspect of the fighting game goes over that by showing off some of the various characters that’ll fill those roles in your team.

The timing of the trailer also coincides perfectly with the open beta that’s starting soon, a test where you’ll have to put those teamwork elements into effect. News of the second open beta came just yesterday before Bandai Namco took down a tweet that contained an infographic regarding the beta’s dates and times, but the full announcement has now been shared to let everyone know when they can try out Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Open Beta #2 starts July 19th at 11pm PST! The Open Beta client will become available on 7/17 for Xbox One starting at midnight & PS4 storefronts at 8:00AM PDT. We will leave the beta client on both consoles until the last session ends. pic.twitter.com/lhEfp03QjU — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) July 17, 2018

Those who want to access the open beta can prepare to do so now with the open beta client now available to download from both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 stores. Searching for “Shinobis Striker Open Beta” will yield the results that you’re looking for, but the beta won’t be live just yet. Instead, it’ll become fully available starting on July 19 with the full dates and times listed below.

PS4 AND XBOX ONE OPEN BETA SCHEDULE

July 19th (Thurs) 11:00PM PDT – July 20th (Fri) 2:00AM PDT

July 20th (Fri): 1:00PM – 4:00PM PDT

July 21st (Sat): 2:00AM – 5:00AM PDT 10:00AM – 1:00PM PDT 6:00PM – 9:00PM PDT 11:00PM – 2:00AM PDT (July 22nd)

July 26th (Thurs) 11:00PM PDT – July 28th (Sat) 11:00PM PDT



The point of the open beta aside from giving players a first (or second) look at the game is to test the servers, so it’s always a possibility with these betas that players will encounter some technical issues. Bandai Namco confirmed in its announcement that the open beta client will be available throughout the entirety of the beta as well, so even if you don’t download it right now, you’ll be able to install and access it as late as the final day of the second open beta.