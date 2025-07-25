NASCAR 25 Gets an Official Release Date

NASCAR 25 is coming out this fall, revitalizing the hit racing simulation line of video games. There have been some NASCAR titles out almost yearly for a long time now, but an official, yearly release like the Maddens and 2Ks of the world has been absent until this year. As of Thursday, July 24, we now know exactly when the highly anticipated title is going to hit shelves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to an official teaser, NASCAR 25 fans can mark October 14, 2025, on their calendars. On that day, the game will officially race onto shelves and digital downloads. There has not been a game in this line since 2023, and that was a mobile game. For consoles, it’s been since 2021.

NASCAR 25 Launch Day Announcement



The virtual engines fire on October 14th, 2025! pic.twitter.com/Cn7zWfGXjn — NASCAR 25 Game (@Nascar25Game) July 24, 2025

Since those games, the series has changed hands in terms of development. This will be iRacing Studios’ first time with the series. Previously, Monster Games, Eutechnyx, and 704 Games have developed it in the last several years.

iRacing Studios is also publishing the game. It’s the first time the same studio has developed and published a NASCAR game (excluding NASCAR Manager, an iOS and Android release) since 2021.

As far as platforms go, this one is going to be available on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. PC, thanks to Steam, will get a release eventually, but there is no date yet for that version. As of now, neither Nintendo Switch console is poised to get it.

This is a significant return. As mentioned, the last console game in this series was NASCAR 21: Ignition. That one effectively derailed the franchise, as it was so bug-filled and had so many issues that it got labeled the worst NASCAR game ever. That could mean that there is nowhere to go but up, but it’s a dubious thing to try following.

That forced a bit of a reevaluation for the franchise, which is now entrusting its future to iRacing. It’s their first console game, so a lot is riding on the October launch of this game for both parties.

iRacing Studios is the creator of the top simulation racing software in the racing world. Online NASCAR and F1 leagues utilize their program, and professional teams and leagues have used it to train drivers and design new tracks. NASCAR itself just used the program for a recently announced race in San Diego.

Should this game also be a dud, it would spell doom for both iRacing and the NASCAR franchise. It would be a tough sell to any developers to come in and take on a franchise that’s fizzled out with its last two console releases, and iRacing’s brilliant reputation in the industry would take a major hit as well. Racing games are also pretty popular, especially the arcade-style ones, so another bad “realistic” game might be damaging to the whole genre.

NASCAR 25 will include four of the sport’s top circuits: the Cup, Xfinity, Craftsman Truck, and ARCA Menards series. There will also be a career mode where you can manage and customize everything from drivers and cars to contracts, facilities, and more. You’ll have complete control. Online and multiplayer modes will also be present.