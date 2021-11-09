The Last of Us, Uncharted Developer Naughty Dog Rumored to Be Developing New IP

Naughty Dog, which is the studio behind smash-hit PlayStation franchises such as The Last of Us and Uncharted, is rumored to be working on a new IP as its next major project. While Naughty Dog has had its name attached to a number of titles over the past few months, this new game in reference is seemingly the next tentpole release that the studio will take on. Sadly, very few details related to this game in question have been made available at this point in time.

According to an insider that goes by the name @RalphsValve on Twitter, Naughty Dog will be working on a new IP as its next major game. The mysterious insider says very little else about the project in question, but notes that the main protagonist of the game will be a black character. As a whole, what’s being expressed here wouldn’t be shocking to see come about, but it’s important to take it all with a grain of sale. While this insider has had scoops in the past that have later been corroborated by others, it’s hard to know if this most recent bit of into will prove to be true in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naughty Dog’s next project allegedly a new IP, featuring their first Black Lead pic.twitter.com/edacZUBT5w — Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 9, 2021

As mentioned before, Naughty Dog is a studio that has been talked about quite a bit over the course of 2021. For starters, the studio is very open about the fact that it’s working on a new multiplayer title that should be set within the world of The Last of Us. Even though this game hasn’t officially been revealed just yet, Naughty Dog has been working on it for quite some time, meaning that we may learn more in the near future.

The other game that the studio is reportedly developing at the moment is a full-blown PS5 remake of the original The Last of Us. News of this project leaked out earlier in the year, and much like the multiplayer title, has yet to be confirmed as real by PlayStation. Assuming that all of these games are in the works, though, it tells us that Naughty Dog has a whole lot happening internally at the moment.

What do you think about Naughty Dog working on a new IP for PlayStation 5 rather than creating another installment in the Uncharted or The Last of Us franchises? Let me know your reaction either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.