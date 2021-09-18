The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Might Contain Bots

Naughty Dog has made it very clear for quite some time now that it is working on a new multiplayer project that will likely be set within the world of The Last of Us. This game, which originally started out as a secondary mode for The Last of Us Part II, still hasn’t been formally revealed by Naughty Dog or PlayStation at this point in time, but that hasn’t prevented new information from trickling out from time to time. Now, that trend has once again continued, this time in regard to one feature that may be present within the title.

In a recent job listing on Naughty Dog’s website, the studio made clear that its ongoing multiplayer game is looking to incorporate an element that may involve AI-controlled characters. While not outright stated in the job description, the implication here is that bots might play a part in this game in some manner. Bots have become quite common in multiplayer titles over the years, with upcoming releases such as Halo Infinite and Battlefield 2042 even incorporating them for the first time in each respective franchise’s history.

“AI is a crucial component of the games that Naughty Dog develops: it is responsible for carrying the narrative of the characters and the environments into every moment of gameplay. We are looking for programmers focused on developing and iterating on AI systems to bring Naughty Dog games to life,” said the description of this AI Programmer role at Naughty Dog. “Whether it is improving existing systems, or concepting and implementing cutting edge new AI systems, you will have the opportunity to collaborate with some of the best developers in the world, while working closely with a diverse group of designers, animators and engineers.”

For now, assuming that bots are incorporated into this The Last of Us multiplayer game, it remains to be seen how they will actually be used. Until Naughty Dog formally announces the project, though, we’ll continue to have far more questions than answers when it comes to this title. The only thing we can assume with certainty is that whenever it does arrive, it will likely be releasing on PlayStation 5.

