Naughty Dog Celebrates The Last Of Us Part II’s Outbreak Day

It's the fourth annual Outbreak Day, Naughty Dog's celebration for its series The Last of Us, with the second game already deep in development – even though it doesn't yet have a release date. With that, the developer has taken to the PlayStation Blog to announce some new goodies that fans can snag right now, including a new Dynamic Theme, along with some other cool stuff to show their love for the upcoming sequel.

Scott Lowe, senior communications manager for Naughty Dog, noted, "Since revealing The Last of Us Part II, we've been overwhelmed by the response from the community. In no time at all, you were sharing your covers of 'Through the Valley,' photos of your picture-perfect cosplay, your beautiful fan art submissions, and even your real-life tattoos inspired by Ellie's. Your passion humbles and inspires us and every year we celebrate The Last of Us community with Outbreak Day on September 26—the date the infection hit critical mass in The Last of Us.

The studio has begun offering a new Dynamic Theme through the PlayStation Store, which is available to all users, free of charge, so that they can feel the vibes from the forthcoming sequel.

But on top of that, fans can also celebrate by picking up an exclusive The Last of Us Part II poster, featuring an arm with what appears to be a weapon in hand, hanging over a fire; as well as a shirt that features The Last of Us Part II in big lettering on the front.

The poster was put together by Mondo and Kevin Tong, and is a limited edition release, available now through September 29th in the PlayStation Gear store. The shirt is also available, and isn't as limited in supply as the poster is. On top of that, Naughty Dog is also marking down several Last of Us-related items in the store too, so be sure to shop around and see what you can find!

Naughty Dog encourages fans to share their favorite Last of Us cosplay and other artwork through the company's Tumblr account, so be sure to check it out and see just how creative the community gets.

The Last of Us Part II is set for release on PlayStation 4, possibly sometime in 2018. You can check out all of the available goods in the attached gallery!