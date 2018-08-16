Travis Scott Is the Executive Producer for NBA 2K19’s Soundtrack

Rapper Travis Scott announced today that he’s the curator for NBA 2K19, the next installation in the NBA 2K series.

The announcement came straight from the rapper on Twitter and Instagram when Scott shared posts that said he’d been named the executive producer for the music of NBA 2K19. He shared the tweet below that included the trailer above where he discussed his role within the game’s creation with none other than Lebron James himself, one of the cover athletes for 2K’s new NBA game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is an honor,” Scott said regarding his role as the executive producer for the game’s soundtrack. “I always like the chance to curate music to fit a lifestyle and 2K is definitely a lifestyle.”

The music in the game boasts some of the songs form Scott’s latest album called Astroworld, but NBA 2K19 has much more than just his tracks. Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Migos, Fall Out Boy, Alison Wonderland, and Partynextdoor were just a few of the artists that were named as ones that’ll have their songs featured in the game. Some of those tracks were highlighted in a tweet from the NBA 2K19 Twitter account that shared an infographic listing off 20 different songs by a variety of artists.

You don’t even have to get NBA 2K19 to listen to the soundtrack either. To hear the tracklist that Scott’s curated for the NBA game, you can find it here via Spotify.

Scott fielded some of James’ questions about the soundtrack in the trailer above, the latter being one of the two cover athletes for the game. It comes in two editions, the first being the standard version with Giannis Antetokounmpo gracing the cover and the second being the anniversary version that comes with the base game and some bonuses. The premium version of the game comes with extra virtual currency to purchase things in-game, points and other resources for the game’s MyTEAM feature, and cosmetics like outfits and themed murals for the MyCOURT feature.

NBA 2K19 is scheduled to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 11, but preordering the Anniversary Edition will let you play four days earlier.