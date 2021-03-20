NBA 2K21 Comes to Google Stadia

Google Stadia is bringing in some sports gaming fans with NBA 2K21. Visual Concepts’ wildly popular basketball sim is available for Stadia Pro users now until March 23. People who have been using their controllers to stream have been wondering when some of these giant titles would be making their way to the service. It seems that the publisher was not kidding when they said that they would be ramping up support for their project in the coming months. Google shuttered a lot of the first-party development for the Stadia, but is planning to bolster their library with some third-party offerings. Sports games could be a way to help close the gap as people just can’t get enough of things like FIFA, NFL, or NBA action. Check out their post down below:

Think you got what it takes to make a SPLASH like Steph Curry or Damien Lillard? Prove it by playing @NBA2K 21! Try it for free with Stadia Pro until March 23. Not a Stadia Pro member yet? Sign up for a free one month trial today! https://t.co/v2jJTVdVQ7 pic.twitter.com/V83TKBErAP — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) March 19, 2021

2K Games put out this statement when it launched last year:

“It’s an exciting time for veteran and new ballers around the world – the next-gen version NBA 2K21 is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S! Though we’ve only just launched, the Visual Concepts team is already working hard on making sure players have a great experience in the game. Our first update for NBA 2K21 on next-gen is now available*, bringing updates to player likeness, performance improvements in The City, polish changes and fixes across MyCAREER and more.”

