NBA 2K21 Servers Are Down On Next Gen

NBA 2K21’s servers are down and players are frantically trying to get into the auction house. Friday is usually a big day for players, but all of that flipped when the game’s servers went down unexpectedly. Thousands of fans flocked to social media to voice their displeasure with what went down. 2K’s support staff had to tweet out an apology, but that wasn’t going to stop angry players from getting their frustrations out. For a couple of iterations now, the game will have service interruptions. As much as it is normal. But, this kind of disturbance where fans are completely locked out of the game can be kind of difficult to navigate. When games move completely online like the NBA series is, a knocked-out connection or simple server outages can be catastrophic. Some players are seeing functionality restored, but many are still giving the company the blue on social media.

Hey all, We are aware that some players are having trouble connecting to our game. We are currently investigating these issues and will provide an update when they are resolved. — 2K Support (@2KSupport) March 6, 2021

When server concerns cropped up before 2K21’s released 2K has this to say:

“It’s an exciting time for veteran and new ballers around the world – the next-gen version NBA 2K21 is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S! Though we’ve only just launched, the Visual Concepts team is already working hard on making sure players have a great experience in the game. Our first update for NBA 2K21 on next-gen is now available*, bringing updates to player likeness, performance improvements in The City, polish changes and fixes across MyCAREER and more.”

