NBA 2K21 Releases Patch 4 With New Neighborhood Details

NBA 2K21 is trotting out an autumn update and fans are excited to see what the Fall will bring. 2K has been working to try and make current-gen players feel like they’re getting their money’s worth. These sorts of slight tweaks will go a long way to ensure that. With the massive city reveal just hours ago, next-gen players are still reveling in all the shiny new mode and upgrades they’re set to receive. But, 2K’s beach is ready for the weather and a bunch of NBA stars are getting tweaks to rankings. Gameplay fixes are also a hallmark of these pushes as well, so hopefully, players can see some of their concerns get dealt with and get to enjoying the game with the weekend fast approaching. MyCareer, MyTeam, and MyLeague are all getting some love as well. Read about it down below:

Current Gen players we got you 🙌 Patch #4 is LIVE 🍂 Fall themed Neighborhood

👨 Player likeness improvements

👕 '20-21 NBA statement uniforms

🎮 Gameplay improvements

🔨 Fixes across every Game Mode Full Patch Notes ➡️ https://t.co/PFPuQAE5On pic.twitter.com/Bs7ViySzBi — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) November 5, 2020

General

* Fall has come to 2K Beach! Beachgoers will now find Fall themed decorations throughout the Neighborhood!

* We strive for continuous improvements to player likeness and this update brings another set of player likeness and tattoo improvements for nearly 80 current NBA players, WNBA players, and historic NBA players.

* New team Statement uniforms for the ‘20-21 NBA season.

* New Ball Arena court floor for the Denver Nuggets.



MyCareer

* The traveling Big Top event is on its way to 2K Beach! Keep your eyes out for this and some other new tent events in the coming weeks and months!

* Fixed an art issue that was affecting the basketball machines in Jeff’s Arcade.

* Fixed an issue where the Roster Viewer screen in some cases could falsely display F grade rating for attributes.

* Fixed a rare hang that would sometimes happen after certain drills in the Team Practice Facility.

* Fixed an issue in MyCOURT where the player could lose functionality while standing in some specific spots in the living room area.



MyTEAM

* Fixed an issue preventing Limited stickers from appearing on cards in the Auction House while Limited is active.

* Limited Time Events will now display a date for events that last multiple days.

* Addressed an issue where the shot clock would not appear on the scorebug during Triple Threat Challenges.

* Fixed an issue where custom badges were not showing up in Triple Threat offline or Triple Threat Challenges.

* The Season Menu will now take you directly to your Season Agendas, unless you’ve leveled up!

* Addressed an issue with some members of the crowd jittering during Triple Threat games.



MyLEAGUE / MyGM

* All of the end of season awards have been updated now with the ’19-20 NBA season and Playoffs having completed.

* Fixed an issue where the left stick and D-pad could lose functionality when viewing badges in the player card screens.