NBA 2K21 Reveals New Look at Next-Gen Gameplay

The next generation of gaming is almost upon us, with both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X set for release in November. With that in mind, the team behind NBA 2K21 is preparing to deliver the next-gen version of the recently-released sports installment, and it looks every bit as breathtaking as players had hoped. On Tuesday, 2K Games released some brand new, in-game footage of NBA 2K21 on next-gen consoles, complete with a voiceover breakdown from the developers. You can check out the full video above.

The new footage kicks off with the intro to a new game, featuring one of the best-looking features in the next-gen edition: The Bowl. Just like in real life, a new game begins with footage of the entire arena, showing off all of the fans, players, coaches, and staff members at one time. This kind of shot shows just how powerful the next generation can really be.

There were quite a few changes made to NBA 2K21, including the decision to return to college with the MyStory mode.

"One of the biggest decisions we made for 2K21 was to bring back the college experience," said Ben Bishop, NBA 2K visual concepts developer. "We have 10 licensed colleges as part of the game and you get to choose which of those to attend, although the mode actually starts a little bit before that. You get to play a few games in high school to get your feet wet before deciding on where to continue on into college. In general, the narrative is another exciting go-round for us."

Bishop also noted that this MyCareer game will offer certain major choices that change the course of the story, depending on what you choose. One of these important decisions comes early on, when you have to decide which agent to hire.

"One of the things that I think it most exciting for us is that, one of the most important choices you do get to make is one of two agents to go with," Bishop continued. "Depending on which one you pick, it will have major differences on what happens to you in your career in the NBA."

Are you looking forward to checking out the next-gen edition of NBA 2K21? Let us know in the comments!