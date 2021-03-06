NBA 2K21 All-Star Player Rating Update Released

✖

With the NBA All-Star game set to take place in just a few short days, the team at Visual Concepts and 2K Sports has opted to now push out a massive new roster update for NBA 2K21. This new patch is one of the biggest of the year so far and should make the game that much more intriguing to play within the coming days.

Dozens of players have had their ratings changed within NBA 2K21 with this new patch, but the update has specifically affected a few all-stars. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, two of the best big men in the NBA right now, have seen their ratings go up in this patch bringing each to a 95 overall. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has also seen his own rating increase to an 88, which is likely due in part to how hot the Jazz have been in real-life lately. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, and Jimmy Butler each saw their own ratings drop just a bit.

As a whole, and quite unsurprisingly, LeBron James remains the top-rated player within NBA 2K21 with an overall rating of 97. His all-star game teammate, Giannis Antetokounmpo, then comes in behind him at an overall score of 96. Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard also boast 96 overall scores as well.

When comparing this year’s all-star lineups purely based on overall rating, the rosters are pretty evenly distributed. Likely the biggest snub comes with how James Harden, who is an MVP frontrunner this season, has become a bench player despite having a 95 overall rating. Conversely, Team LeBron also has a high-caliber player in Damian Lillard sitting on the bench with a 94 rating.

As the NBA season continues on, it will be interesting to see how these player ratings in NBA 2K21 continue to evolve. At this rate, I wouldn't be surprised if Harden's rating increased soon given his own play since joining the Brooklyn Nets. And given his ceiling, young superstar Zion Williamson always has the chance to break the 90 rating pool before the season wraps up. These are just some of my own estimations, however.

If you're looking to play NBA 2K21 right now, the game is currently available across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Conversely, if you'd like to watch the actual NBA All-Star game, it's set to take place this Sunday, March 7th at 8:00pm EST.