NBA 2K21 Predicts NBA Playoffs Results

To coincide with the official start of the NBA playoffs today, NBA 2K21 has tried to predict which team will be the champion once the season comes to a close. This is something that many sports games often do for fun whenever playoff time rolls around. And when it comes to this year's simulation from 2K Sports, the results likely line up with what many fans think will transpire.

According to a series of simulated games that NBA 2K21 recently ran, the Brooklyn Nets will be hoisting the NBA Finals trophy in a few short weeks. Superstar forward Kevin Durant is then expected to be named the Finals MVP while the opposing team in the championship will be that of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are actually the reigning champions of the NBA at the moment and are looking to repeat for the organization's first time in over a decade.

The Nets are winning the championship according to the #2KSim 🔮 And KD is winning Finals MVP. Agree? pic.twitter.com/6ArYcNwW80 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) May 22, 2021

To see both Brooklyn and Los Angeles advance this far in NBA 2K21's simulated version of the playoffs isn't all that shocking. Not only have these two teams been the most talked about in the real world all season long, but they also likely have the most star power in the league as well. Between players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Anthony Davis, it wouldn't be bewildering to see either team win this year's title.

As for other notable expectations according to this simulation, there aren't too many other surprises. The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to face the Nets in the Eastern Conference Finals while the Lakers are planned to square up against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference. Perhaps the most notable results from this simulation are that NBA 2K21 expects the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks to each lose their opening series against the Portland Trailblazers and Miami Heat. Considering the Heat were in the Finals a year ago and the Nuggets are missing one of their star players due to injury, even this result expectation isn't all that shocking.

So what do you think about this simulated version of the NBA Playoffs from NBA 2K21? Do you think this is actually what will transpire in real life? Let me know your own predictions either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.