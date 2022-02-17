NBA 2K22 Gets New Roster Update for All-Star Weekend

The NBA season has officially reached its halfway point with the arrival of All-Star Weekend, which will be taking place over the coming days. As such, those at 2K Games and Visual Concepts have today released a new roster update for NBA 2K22 that has brought about a host of changes for a vast number of players.

This time around, the most notable rating changes in this NBA 2K22 roster update have come to those that are actually taking place in the All-Star game. Although some of these updates often see some of the best players in the league seeing their ratings dip, many of the most high-profile stars in the NBA are getting a boost this time around.

For instance, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has seen his rating jump up to a 95 overall with this patch after the superstar dropped a career-high 51 points recently. In addition, Cavs guard Darius Garland has seen his rating improve to an 87 while Spurs guard Dejounte Murray saw his rating climb to the same level. Lastly, All-Star game starter Andrew Wiggins has seen his rating spike to an 85 overall with this patch.

If you’d like to find the full list of player tweaks found in this new update for NBA 2K22, you can check it out down below as sorted by team.

Atlanta Hawks:

Trae Young: 90 OVR (-1)

Danilo Gallinari: 78 OVR (-1)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 78 OVR (+2)

Delon Wright: 76 OVR (-1)

Louis Williams: 75 OVR (+1)

Brooklyn Nets:

Kyrie Irving: 90 OVR (-1)

Seth Curry: 78 OVR (-2)

Nicolas Claxton: 77 OVR (+1)

Blake Griffin: 77 OVR (+2)

Cameron Thomas: 76 OVR (+3)

James Johnson: 74 OVR (+1)

Day’Ron Sharpe: 74 OVR (+1)

Kessler Edwards: 72 OVR (-1)

Boston Celtics:

Jaylen Brown: 86 OVR (-1)

Marcus Smart: 79 OVR (+2)

Charlotte Hornets:

LaMelo Ball: 86 OVR (+1)

Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (-1)

Gordon Hayward: 81 OVR (-1)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 80 OVR (-1)

Cody Martin: 76 OVR (-2)

Nick Richards: 74 OVR (-2)

Chicago Bulls:

DeMar DeRozan: 91 OVR (+1)

Nikola Vucevic: 84 OVR (+2)

Ayo Dosunmu: 78 OVR (+3)

Coby White: 78 OVR (+1)

Javonte Green: 77 OVR (+2)

Malcolm Hill: 69 OVR (+2)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Darius Garland: 87 OVR (+1)

Isaac Okoro: 76 OVR (+1)

Dean Wade: 74 OVR (+2)

Brandon Goodwin: 74 OVR (+2)

Dallas Mavericks:

Luka Doncic: 95 OVR (+1)

Jalen Brunson: 82 OVR (+1)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 79 OVR (-2)

Maxi Kleber: 75 OVR (+1)

Reggie Bullock: 74 OVR (+1)

Trey Burke: 74 OVR (-1)

Frank Ntilikina: 71 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets:

Monte Morris: 79 OVR (+1)

JaMychal Green: 77 OVR (+1)

Zeke Nnaji: 77 OVR (+1)

Bryn Forbes: 74 OVR (-1)

Nah’Shon Hyland: 74 OVR (+1)

Detroit Pistons:

Jerami Grant: 81 OVR (-1)

Saddiq Bey: 80 OVR (+1)

Kelly Olynyk: 77 OVR (-2)

Rodney McGruder: 72 OVR (-1)

Golden State Warriors:

Andrew Wiggins: 85 OVR (+2)

Jordan Poole: 79 OVR (+1)

Otto Porter: 78 OVR (-1)

Nemanja Bjelica: 78 OVR (-1)

Jonathan Kuminga: 77 OVR (+2)

Houston Rockets:

Jae’Sean Tate: 79 OVR (-1)

Kevin Porter Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)

Dennis Schröder: 78 OVR (-1)

Eric Gordon: 77 OVR (-1)

Garrison Mathews: 76 OVR (+2)

Josh Christopher: 76 OVR (+1)

Indiana Pacers:

Tyrese Haliburton: 83 OVR (+1)

Buddy Hield: 77 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Jackson: 76 OVR (+3)

Oshae Brissett: 75 OVR (+3)

Duane Washington Jr.: 73 OVR (+2)

Terry Taylor: 73 OVR (+5)

Keifer Sykes: 71 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Norman Powell: 81 OVR (-1)

Marcus Morris Sr.: 78 OVR (+1)

Ivica Zubac: 77 OVR (-1)

Robert Covington: 75 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 75 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Lakers:

Russell Westbrook: 79 OVR (-2)

Malik Monk: 78 OVR (+1)

DeAndre Jordan: 75 OVR (-2)

Austin Reaves: 74 OVR (+1)

Avery Bradley: 72 OVR (-1)

Memphis Grizzlies:

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 84 OVR (+1)

Ziaire Williams: 74 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat:

Tyler Herro: 85 OVR (+2)

Caleb Martin: 78 OVR (-1)

Max Strus: 77 OVR (-1)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Khris Middleton: 86 OVR (+1)

Pat Connaughton: 78 OVR (-1)

Grayson Allen: 77 OVR (+1)

Serge Ibaka: 77 OVR (+1)

Jordan Nwora: 73 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Jarred Vanderbilt: 80 OVR (+1)

Jordan McLaughlin: 74 OVR (+2)

Taurean Prince: 73 OVR (+1)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Herbert Jones: 77 OVR (+1)

Devonte Graham: 76 OVR (-1)

Jose Alvarado: 73 OVR (+1)

Garrett Temple: 70 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks:

Julius Randle: 82 OVR (-1)

Kemba Walker: 78 OVR (-2)

Cameron Reddish: 77 OVR (-2)

Nerlens Noel: 75 OVR (-2)

Immanuel Quickley: 75 OVR (-1)

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Josh Giddey: 81 OVR (+1)

Darius Bazley: 76 OVR (+2)

Tre Mann: 74 OVR (+1)

Ty Jerome: 73 OVR (-1)

Orlando Magic:

Cole Anthony: 79 OVR (-1)

Terrence Ross: 77 OVR (-1)

Chuma Okeke: 75 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers:

James Harden: 90 OVR (-1)

Tobias Harris: 85 OVR (+1)

Tyrese Maxey: 81 OVR (+1)

Matisse Thybulle: 77 OVR (+1)

Shake Milton: 75 OVR (-1)

Danny Green: 74 OVR (-1)

Furkan Korkmaz: 74 OVR (-1)

Paul Reed: 74 OVR (+1)

Georges Niang: 72 OVR (-2)

Phoenix Suns:

Deandre Ayton: 86 OVR (-1)

Mikal Bridges: 83 OVR (+1)

Torrey Craig: 75 OVR (-1)

Aaron Holiday: 74 OVR (+1)

Portland Trailblazers:

Justise Winslow: 76 OVR (+3)

Dennis Smith Jr.: 76 OVR (+1)

Ben McLemore: 75 OVR (-1)

Trendon Watford: 74 OVR (+4)

Greg Brown: 73 OVR (+3)

Keljin Blevins: 69 OVR (+2)

San Antonio Spurs:

Dejounte Murray: 87 OVR (+1)

Keldon Johnson: 81 OVR (+1)

Jakob Poeltl: 79 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 75 OVR (+2)

Lonnie Walker IV: 74 OVR (-1)

Tre Jones: 74 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings:

Harrison Barnes: 81 OVR (+1)

Richaun Holmes: 78 OVR (-2)

Donte DiVincenzo: 76 OVR (-1)

Maurice Harkless: 73 OVR (+1)

Damian Jones: 73 OVR (+2)

Toronto Raptors:

Pascal Siakam: 86 OVR (+1)

Gary Trent Jr.: 81 OVR (+2)

Yuta Watanabe: 71 OVR (-2)

Utah Jazz:

Bojan Bogdanović: 80 OVR (-1)

Eric Paschall: 76 OVR (+1)

Udoka Azubuike: 74 OVR (+4)

Jared Butler: 73 OVR (+2)

Trent Forrest: 73 OVR (+1)

Washington Wizards: