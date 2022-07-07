NBA 2K23 Cover Features Devin Booker on Standard Edition

2K Games has today revealed that Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will be appearing on the Standard Edition cover for NBA 2K23. In recent days, 2K has already confirmed that Michael Jordan, Sue Bird, and Diana Taurasi would be gracing some variant covers of NBA 2K23 this year. And while some fans might be more focused on snagging these editions of the game, it's Booker who will don the default box art this time around.

Booker's appearance on the cover of NBA 2K23 will be coming in two different manners. Not only will he be seen on the game's Standard Edition, but he'll also appear on the Digital Deluxe Edition which is cross-gen. Each version of the game also features different artwork showcasing Booker in action.

🗣️On the path to greatness

🎮Answer the call in #NBA2K23 with our Cover Athlete @DevinBook



Pre-order NBA 2K23 now: https://t.co/qiAxVeTR4S pic.twitter.com/Yhp9FkSdrZ — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 7, 2022

"It's a dream come true to see myself on the cover of NBA 2K," Booker said in an accompanying press release alongside today's announcement. "I've been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it's surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who've been cover athletes. I'm also honored to share this year's covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOAT's, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game."

In total, there are going to be four different versions of NBA 2K23 that fans can pick up later this year. The Standard Edition will merely give players the game on a single platform with no cross-gen entitlements. The Digital Deluxe Edition will then contain this cross-gen entitlement to go along with some additional MyTeam packs, points, and tokens. The Michael Jordan Edition then contains everything seen in the Digital Deluxe Edition to go along with 100k in VC. Lastly, the new Championship Edition will include a full 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass, which will let you watch essentially every game in the forthcoming NBA season.

As a whole, NBA 2K23 is poised to launch in just a couple short months on September 9th and will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.